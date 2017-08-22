WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Calcasieu Parish truancy policy

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

It’s America’s longest war: for nearly 16 years, the U.S. has fought Al Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan. We’ll share the highlights of President Donald Trump’s national address that outlined a new plan to win the war.

A Texas man has been arrested in a boating accident that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

While many people across the United States watched Monday's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at DeQuincy Elementary had a different option.

Few things could have eclipsed the eclipse, but at LSU a new "Mike the Tiger" stole the show.

Calcasieu Parish parents recently received a note explaining truancy policy in the school district. We will tell you more details regarding the policy and why it's necessary.

Plus, a proposed project to connect Nelson Road with W. Sallier Street in Lake Charles will be discussed at an open house meeting tonight at Springhill Suites located on W. Prien Lake Rd.

And 'Howdy Rowdy Welcome Week' for McNeese students continues today, with student organizations fair. Sowela's welcome back week also continues today with 'Grab and Go Goodies.'

In weather, temperatures will fall into the upper 70s for most areas around sunrise as the sunshine makes its return to quickly warm us back into the 80s by 8 a.m. and into the lower 90s by noon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

