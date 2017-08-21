TDL: Two-A-Days - Lake Arthur Tigers

The Lake Arthur Tigers are coming off a 5-6 season and lose a chunk of starters to graduation. The Tigers must now adapt.

"We have to replace a lot and we don't have a whole lot of experience. Main concern is depth, we don't have a whole lot of depth."

"We had a lot of good seniors last year that helped us, but we do have some good guys stepping up and taking their sports this year and I think we're going to do alright with them."

The Tigers were expected to have 12 starters returning, but injuries have derailed Lake Arthur before the season has even begun.

"Seven guys that I was counting on having this year, that all had experience, that I don't have. It's not like I have young experience, I have old experienced guys."

Offensively, the team must replace three offensive lineman, but the biggest hit comes from losing Trey Hargrave, and with him goes a decade of history at running back.

"We had Trent Hargrave for five years and then he graduated and his brother came right after him and we had him for another five years, Trey Hargrave. Two very good backs that you can't replace."

"It's a big loss, but we still have good backs that'll hopefully carry the ball and get us some good yards when we need them."

On the other side of the ball, Lake Arthur is depending on their speed.

"Defensively were not going to be the strongest of the biggest team on the field. What we're trying to do is just swarm to the ball, all eleven guys to the ball."

The Tigers don't get the benefit of a soft district either with the likes of Kinder, Welsh and Notre Dame. Every game will be earned in 2017.

"This year I don't think we have one gimmie. Non-district is pretty tough and I think we might have one of the toughest, if not the toughest district in the state, any class. We've got our work cut out for us, but everyone is positive. We're working hard, that's all we can ask of the kids."

