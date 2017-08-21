Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police.

Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson.

Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography.

Troopers investigated further and found Cupit had pictures and videos of child porn at another home in Beauregard Parish, according to Anderson.

In Calcasieu Parish Cupit was charged with pornography involving a juvenile and unlawful presence of a sex offender. In Beauregard Parish, he was charged with 320 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Cupit was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $250,000 in Calcasieu Parish, and $450,000 in Beauregard Parish.

The investigation is ongoing and James Anderson asks anyone with information regarding this case to call the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 318-487-5009.

