Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charg - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police.

Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson. 

Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography.

Troopers investigated further and found Cupit had pictures and videos of child porn at another home in Beauregard Parish, according to Anderson. 

In Calcasieu Parish Cupit was charged with pornography involving a juvenile and unlawful presence of a sex offender. In Beauregard Parish, he was charged with 320 counts of pornography involving juveniles. Cupit was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center with a bond of $250,000 in Calcasieu Parish, and $450,000 in Beauregard Parish. 

The investigation is ongoing and James Anderson asks anyone with information regarding this case to call the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 318-487-5009. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

    Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:41:38 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it. At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse. The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited. “I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what ...

    More >>

    We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it. At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse. The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited. “I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what ...

    More >>

  • Dequincy Elementary students watch eclipse with special telescope

    Dequincy Elementary students watch eclipse with special telescope

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:38:43 GMT

    While many people across the United States watched today's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at Dequincy Elementary had a different option.  Smiles were on many faces of the third graders at the school, who were able to view the solar eclipse through a special Dobsonian telescope. This was all thanks to a local amateur Astronomer, Blake Gaspard.  Gaspard heard the school was interested in safe activities for the eclipse so he off...

    More >>

    While many people across the United States watched today's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at Dequincy Elementary had a different option.  Smiles were on many faces of the third graders at the school, who were able to view the solar eclipse through a special Dobsonian telescope. This was all thanks to a local amateur Astronomer, Blake Gaspard.  Gaspard heard the school was interested in safe activities for the eclipse so he off...

    More >>

  • Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

    Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:35:37 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police. Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson.  Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography. Troopers investigated further...More >>
    A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police. Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson.  Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography. Troopers investigated further...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly