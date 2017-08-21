Dequincy Elementary students watch eclipse with special telescope

While many people across the United States watched today's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at Dequincy Elementary had a different option.

Smiles were on many faces of the third graders at the school, who were able to view the solar eclipse through a special Dobsonian telescope. This was all thanks to a local amateur Astronomer, Blake Gaspard.

Gaspard heard the school was interested in safe activities for the eclipse so he offered his telescope.

Gaspard also spoke to the students about the eclipse and its importance in the astronomy field.

