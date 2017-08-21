Copy-New Mike the Tiger already has merchandise

On the same day Mike VII made his big public debut on campus, a neighboring gift store debuted a new line of merchandise in his honor.
The merchandise bearing the name of Mike VII went on sale late Monday afternoon at LSU Sports Shop, next to the tiger habitat.
That store seems to have gotten a jump on the market. Workers at two other popular LSU souvenir retailers, Tiger People Clothiers and Tiger Mania, said Monday they do not yet have any Mike VII merchandise. Workers at the Barnes & Noble location on the LSU campus says they expect to shirts before the end of the week.
The new tiger arrived on campus last week. He underwent nearly seven days of an indoor quarantine to make sure he was healthy.
With a clean bill of health, he was put into his outdoor habitat Monday morning as the first day of classes kicked off for LSU’s fall semester.
To visit the LSU Sports Shop, click here.
