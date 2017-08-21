New Mike the Tiger already has merchandise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Copy-New Mike the Tiger already has merchandise

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On the same day Mike VII made his big public debut on campus, a neighboring gift store debuted a new line of merchandise in his honor.

The merchandise bearing the name of Mike VII went on sale late Monday afternoon at LSU Sports Shop, next to the tiger habitat.

That store seems to have gotten a jump on the market. Workers at two other popular LSU souvenir retailers, Tiger People Clothiers and Tiger Mania, said Monday they do not yet have any Mike VII merchandise. Workers at the Barnes & Noble location on the LSU campus says they expect to shirts before the end of the week.

The new tiger arrived on campus last week. He underwent nearly seven days of an indoor quarantine to make sure he was healthy. 

With a clean bill of health, he was put into his outdoor habitat Monday morning as the first day of classes kicked off for LSU’s fall semester.

To visit the LSU Sports Shop, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Texas man arrested in boating accident on Sabine that left 8-year-old dead

    Texas man arrested in boating accident on Sabine that left 8-year-old dead

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:37:39 GMT
    Eddie Dunwoody Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Eddie Dunwoody Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Texas man has been arrested in a boating accident on The Sabine River that left an 8-year-old boy dead. Wildlife and Fisheries agents say Eddie Dunwoody Jr., 35, has been booked on several charges including operating a vessel while intoxicated and reckless operation. Witnesses say Dunwoody was operating a bass boat with four people on board and three more children being towed on a tube behind the boat. They say he made a turn and the tube struck a bank. Damian Hain...

    More >>

    A Texas man has been arrested in a boating accident on The Sabine River that left an 8-year-old boy dead. Wildlife and Fisheries agents say Eddie Dunwoody Jr., 35, has been booked on several charges including operating a vessel while intoxicated and reckless operation. Witnesses say Dunwoody was operating a bass boat with four people on board and three more children being towed on a tube behind the boat. They say he made a turn and the tube struck a bank. Damian Hain...

    More >>

  • Old Spanish Trail reopening

    Old Spanish Trail reopening

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:04:04 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    A portion of Old Spanish Trail will reopen tonight at 7:30 after closing for a water line repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The section of Old Spanish Trail between Water Tower and Prater Roads will reopen.  The road was closed due to emergency maintenance on a water line.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>
    A portion of Old Spanish Trail will reopen tonight at 7:30 after closing for a water line repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The section of Old Spanish Trail between Water Tower and Prater Roads will reopen.  The road was closed due to emergency maintenance on a water line.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Traffic light along US 171 and You Winn Road opens

    Traffic light along US 171 and You Winn Road opens

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:04:03 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    The traffic light on You Winn Road is now on, according to James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  The light will be at the intersection of US 171 and You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. The light has been has been under construction since 2016. The light was installed for safety concerns and an increase in traffic accidents, for more information click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The traffic light on You Winn Road is now on, according to James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  The light will be at the intersection of US 171 and You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. The light has been has been under construction since 2016. The light was installed for safety concerns and an increase in traffic accidents, for more information click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly