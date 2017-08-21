Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it.

At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse.

The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited.



“I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what it is today and so basically almost all the people from that are not alive anymore,” said Hull.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to see something like this, so yeah, you can say I’m excited,” said Martin.

“They’re excited it’s not an average day for them they can come to class and do activities that aren't related to Biology but to Earth and Space and that's really exciting them,” said Blankenship.

She has been planning out class activities for a while to make sure her students absorbed the content.

“Today, what we’re doing in class is lots of hands-on activities,” said Blankenship. “We're building some 3D models, we’re building some pinhole viewers.”

Speaking of safe ways to view the eclipse... 7News headed out to the Lakefront to find out how residents were viewing the eclipse at its peak.

Although a lot of residents were looking through approved safety glasses, some others had a few interesting ways like through a pane of glass covered in carbon.

No matter how they did it, everyone there got some prime viewing time of the eclipse.

Send your eclipse pictures to newmedia@kplctv.com

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.