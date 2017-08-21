Viewing the eclipse around SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it.

At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse.

The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited.

“I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what it is today and so basically almost all the people from that are not alive anymore,” said Hull.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to see something like this, so yeah, you can say I’m excited,” said Martin.

“They’re excited it’s not an average day for them they can come to class and do activities that aren't related to Biology but to Earth and Space and that's really exciting them,” said Blankenship.

She has been planning out class activities for a while to make sure her students absorbed the content.

“Today, what we’re doing in class is lots of hands-on activities,” said Blankenship. “We're building some 3D models, we’re building some pinhole viewers.”

Speaking of safe ways to view the eclipse... 7News headed out to the Lakefront to find out how residents were viewing the eclipse at its peak.

Although a lot of residents were looking through approved safety glasses, some others had a few interesting ways like through a pane of glass covered in carbon.

No matter how they did it, everyone there got some prime viewing time of the eclipse.

Send your eclipse pictures to newmedia@kplctv.com 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

    Viewing the eclipse around SWLA

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:41:38 GMT
    (Source: Wikipedia)(Source: Wikipedia)

    We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it. At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse. The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited. “I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what ...

    More >>

    We only saw around 70-percent coverage during the eclipse, but that didn't stop residents and students from getting hyped up about it. At Sam Houston High School, Sara Blankenship's Biology class shifted gears to learn about this major event, a total solar eclipse. The first time we've seen one across the US in a while and 9th grade students like Allison Hull and Ben Martin are excited. “I think it’s really cool because 99 years ago was the last total one which is what ...

    More >>

  • Dequincy Elementary students watch eclipse with special telescope

    Dequincy Elementary students watch eclipse with special telescope

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:38:43 GMT

    While many people across the United States watched today's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at Dequincy Elementary had a different option.  Smiles were on many faces of the third graders at the school, who were able to view the solar eclipse through a special Dobsonian telescope. This was all thanks to a local amateur Astronomer, Blake Gaspard.  Gaspard heard the school was interested in safe activities for the eclipse so he off...

    More >>

    While many people across the United States watched today's solar eclipse with special eclipse glasses, some students at Dequincy Elementary had a different option.  Smiles were on many faces of the third graders at the school, who were able to view the solar eclipse through a special Dobsonian telescope. This was all thanks to a local amateur Astronomer, Blake Gaspard.  Gaspard heard the school was interested in safe activities for the eclipse so he off...

    More >>

  • Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

    Police: Westlake man arrested for third time on child porn charges

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:35:37 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police. Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson.  Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography. Troopers investigated further...More >>
    A Westlake man was arrested on child pornography charges for the third time, according to James Anderson spokesman for Louisiana State Police. Joshua J. Cupit, 35, was arrested after Troopers searched his residence is Westlake and found that Cupit had downloaded and shared videos of children being sexually abused, said Anderson.  Cupit is a registered sex offender in two other states for previous convictions related to child pornography. Troopers investigated further...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly