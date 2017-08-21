Texas man arrested in boating accident on Sabine that left 8-year-old dead

A Texas man has been arrested in a boating accident on The Sabine River that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents say Eddie Dunwoody Jr., 35, has been booked on several charges including operating a vessel while intoxicated and reckless operation.

Witnesses say Dunwoody was operating a bass boat with four people on board and three more children being towed on a tube behind the boat. They say he made a turn and the tube struck a bank.

Damian Haines was taken to a hospital where he died.

The two other boys suffered non-life threatening injuries.

