Police units donated to Westlake Police Department

The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...More >>
The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...More >>
President Donald Trump is addressing the nation on the situation in Afghanistan. The President plans to outline a strategy that will help the U.S. declare victory after almost 16 years of war. Mobile users click HERE for livestream. Trump has been reviewing war options with national security teams to determine the best position for the U.S. in Afghanistan. Military commanders in Afghanistan have made it clear that they want the U.S. Military to continue to help overseas. ...More >>
President Donald Trump is addressing the nation on the situation in Afghanistan. The President plans to outline a strategy that will help the U.S. declare victory after almost 16 years of war. Mobile users click HERE for livestream. Trump has been reviewing war options with national security teams to determine the best position for the U.S. in Afghanistan. Military commanders in Afghanistan have made it clear that they want the U.S. Military to continue to help overseas. ...More >>