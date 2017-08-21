Police units donated to Westlake Police Department

New police units have been donated to the Westlake Police Department.

Two new police cars were donated by Phillips 66 and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Kent Trucking also donated a police unit and trailer.

Westlake also received traffic cones, strike pads, gloves and portable breath testing kits from the United States Deputy Sheriff's Association. The Sheriff's Association also provided felony and high-risk traffic stop training.

