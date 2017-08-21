FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing this week with a more summertime-like pattern

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear late tonight. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night.

Tuesday will have rain chances at 30% with isolated showers in the afternoon. A lot of these showers will pop up in the afternoon. Some of the rain could still be heavy at times, in a few areas. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday will have a better chance for rain in the area with more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances go up to 40%. Throughout the morning hours, sky conditions will go from partly to mostly cloudy later in the day before the rain. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances continue to go up to 60%. Clouds will be increasing in the morning and will be mostly cloudy before any rain arrives in the afternoon. A front will be pushing from the north bringing the higher rain chances, but no relief from the heat is expected. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Over the weekend, we will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon thunderstorms. Showers will be scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. After sunset, rain chances will begin to go back down. Rain chances go back to 40%.

As we start next week, there will still be plenty of showers in the vicinity. Rain chances for Monday and Tuesday will be at 40%. Showers are most likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. There is still a good possibility we see redevelopment in the southern Gulf. We are keeping our eyes out for any other development. As of now, there is not threat to Southwest Louisiana.