SLIDESHOW: Eclipse 2017 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SLIDESHOW: Eclipse 2017

(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)

Did you get any pictures of the solar eclipse Monday?

We want to see your photos! Send your pictures to newmedia@kplctv.com

Mobile users click HERE to see the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Old Spanish Trail reopening

    Old Spanish Trail reopening

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:04:04 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    A portion of Old Spanish Trail will reopen tonight at 7:30 after closing for a water line repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The section of Old Spanish Trail between Water Tower and Prater Roads will reopen.  The road was closed due to emergency maintenance on a water line.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>
    A portion of Old Spanish Trail will reopen tonight at 7:30 after closing for a water line repair, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The section of Old Spanish Trail between Water Tower and Prater Roads will reopen.  The road was closed due to emergency maintenance on a water line.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Traffic light along US 171 and You Winn Road opens

    Traffic light along US 171 and You Winn Road opens

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:04:03 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana State Police)(Source: Louisiana State Police)
    The traffic light on You Winn Road is now on, according to James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  The light will be at the intersection of US 171 and You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. The light has been has been under construction since 2016. The light was installed for safety concerns and an increase in traffic accidents, for more information click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    The traffic light on You Winn Road is now on, according to James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police.  The light will be at the intersection of US 171 and You Winn Road in Moss Bluff. The light has been has been under construction since 2016. The light was installed for safety concerns and an increase in traffic accidents, for more information click HERE. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • TEAM COVERAGE: Wade reports on solar eclipse from Tennessee

    TEAM COVERAGE: Wade reports on solar eclipse from Tennessee

    Monday, August 21 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-08-21 22:48:29 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...

    More >>

    The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly