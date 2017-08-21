How to view the solar eclipse without safety glasses

The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...More >>
The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner! While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse. He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event. Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area SOLAR ECLI...More >>
The Solar Eclipse will be visible from Louisiana between the hours of 11:50 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.More >>
The Solar Eclipse will be visible from Louisiana between the hours of 11:50 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.More >>
A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>