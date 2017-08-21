How to view the solar eclipse without safety glasses

The Solar Eclipse will be visible from Louisiana between the hours of 11:50 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.

If you don't have proper eyewear, you can view the eclipse using items found in your kitchen.

What you will need:

A cereal box

Aluminum foil

A pen (or something with a sharp point)

Tape

Directions:

Cut both sides of the top of the cereal box off (leave some of the top of the box together in the middle)

Take the aluminum foil and put it over one side of the top

Tape the aluminum foil to the box

Use your pen (or sharp object) to poke a hole in the aluminum foil

Stand with your back to the eclipse as it's happening and you will be able to view the reflection of the eclipse on the bottom of the inside of the cereal box.

If you have pets, be sure to take them out before and after the eclipse happens.

If pets look up at the sun during the eclipse, it can damage their eyes and potentially cause blindness.

