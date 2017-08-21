WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Solar eclipse

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Ten sailors are missing in South East Asia. They were on the USS McCain when it collided with a tanker east of Singapore in the Strait of Malacca.

One child is dead and another is stable after a single-vehicle boating accident on the Sabine River.

McNeese State University students return to class this morning. Motorists are being advised to watch out for heavier than normal vehicle and pedestrian traffic in and around the university. Howdy Rowdy Week will feature several events for new students at McNeese.

It's a bit out of place, but an Egyptian mummy has been at home in Louisiana for the last half-century. And over the decades, it's also gone through a change in identity. Dave McNamara has the mummy's story in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, a Sulphur 10-year-old will be honored by the city's mayor and police department today.

And we have you covered with that you need to know for the eclipse. Later this morning, KPLC's Kayla Courvell will be live to give us some tips for viewing it safely. Starting at noon, KPLC's Kaitlin Rust will be live in Lake Charles and Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton will be live in Tennessee along the eclipse path. You can get more information, HERE.

In weather, Monday morning starts off very warm and muggy as temperatures struggle to fall out in the 80s for morning temperatures thanks to a high level of humidity in the air under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are all that high today, but a few widely scattered afternoon storms can’t be ruled out, something not uncommon in the summer months. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

