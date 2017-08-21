WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Solar eclipse

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>
Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>