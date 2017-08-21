FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot summer weather with increasing rain chances this week

The morning starts off very warm and muggy as temperatures struggle to fall out in the 80s for morning temperatures thanks to a high level of humidity in the air under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are all that high today, but a few widely scattered afternoon storms can’t be ruled out, something not uncommon in the summer months.

Rain won’t be as much of a factor for eclipse viewing today as will be some cloud-cover as building cumulus by late-morning and afternoon could obscure the sun a bit, although some views of the sun in between the clouds will make for a pretty good opportunity to view for some.

By Tuesday, an upper level low over the Gulf will move closer to the area and should help to enhance the rain chances a bit more, with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances a little higher at 40% tomorrow and Wednesday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the region by Thursday and will result in higher rain chances later this week, as some models indicate this feature stalling out somewhere near our area for Thursday and Friday and will continue to provide at least a chance of daily thunderstorms into the weekend.

There are a couple of areas to watch in the tropics, but neither appear to pose any threats to Southwest Louisiana. One area of possible redevelopment is associated with the remnants of Harvey that will approach the Yucatan Peninsula over the next couple of days and will have a chance of reorganizing over the Bay of Campeche by mid-week before heading into Mexico. Another area to watch is near the Bahamas, where a trough of low pressure could show some better organization over the next few days as it moves towards the east coast of Florida.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry