Boating accident on Sabine River, two children injured

A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The injured children have been taken to a hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.

LDWF responded to the accident around 6 p.m. Sunday; LDWF is leading the ongoing investigation, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting, said Robertson.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.