FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers possible during the eclipse; Scattered storms likely all week

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night.

Monday, the day of the eclipse, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. There could be a few showers around the peak of the eclipse, but more likely, at least some clouds. After the eclipse, temperatures will cool a few degrees and rain chances will go down in the afternoon.

Tuesday will have rain chances stay at 30% with isolated showers in the afternoon. Wednesday will have a few more showers in the area with more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Both days will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go back up to 40%. Clouds will be increasing in the morning and will be mostly cloudy before any rain arrives in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Over the weekend, we will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon thunderstorms. Showers will be scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. After sunset, rain chances will begin to go back down.

As we start next week, there will still be plenty of showers in the vicinity. Rain chances for Monday and Tuesday will be at 40%. Showers are most likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. Harvey has weakened and has become a tropical wave. There is still a slight possibility it could redevelop, but chances are unlikely. We are keeping our eyes out for any other development. As of now, there is not threat to Southwest Louisiana.