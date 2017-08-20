Dog abandoned at local vet gets second chance

It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up.

Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.

Three-year-old Blue is sweet...

"Whenever we go sit in his room with him and watch TV, he'll put his head in your lap and let you rub his belly," said Alyssa Ross, kennel technician at Gill Bright Animal Hospital.

Blue is also very smart.

"He does tricks too," said Ross. "He sits, he stays, he lays down, and he shakes hands. He's a good dog all around."

So why is he at Gill Bright Animal Hospital?

"He came to our hospital to be boarded, like any other dog. They wanted full yearly vaccines, so that's what we were expecting - for his owners just to come back and pick him up like any other patient," said Ross.

But they never came back.

"We called them and left them messages, but they never came," said Ross.

Ross says the owners had brought Blue to the vet before, but never for boarding.

"We'll never know why they left him," she said.

Ross says this doesn't happen much at Gill Bright, but pet owners abandoning their animal at the vet is a common problem. People think it's better than a shelter.

"As a vet we have to work on a lot of other things and we have a lot of other bills to pay," said Ross. "Not every dog gets to stay here. A lot of them do go to the shelters, and then the animal shelter takes it from there."

But Blue captured everyone's heart, and now he has a second chance.

"He passed all of our tests, so we were just like, 'We're going to keep him.' We can't send him to the shelter," said Ross.

Blue is a German Shepherd mix and he's good with children. He's neutered and up to date on all vaccines.

Ross recommends a home with either larger dogs or none at all.

"I'm almost kind of glad they left him, so he'll have a better home...one forever," said Ross.

Blue is up for adoption. Anyone who would like to give him a forever home should contact Gill Bright Animal Hospital.

