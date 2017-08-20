Dog abandoned at local vet gets second chance

A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
A single-vessel boating accident on the Sabine River near Niblett's Bluff Park Sunday evening has resulted in two children being seriously injured, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The injured children have been taken to the hospital, and one child is in critical condition, said Lt. Beau Robertson, LDWF spokesman.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
It's unfortunately more common than you would think: pet owners dropping their animals off at the vet and never picking them up. Most offices cannot take in these animals, so they just end up at the shelter.More >>
Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Monday, the day of the eclipse, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. There could be a few showers around the peak of the eclipse, but more likely, at least some clouds.More >>
Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Monday, the day of the eclipse, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. There could be a few showers around the peak of the eclipse, but more likely, at least some clouds.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>
Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>