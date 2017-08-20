TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light repair at Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Monday, the day of the eclipse, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. There could be a few showers around the peak of the eclipse, but more likely, at least some clouds.More >>
As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>
The eighth annual Arts & Crabs Fest was held at the Burton Coliseum Saturday. The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the event. The Coliseum was packed with live music and plenty of local art. Festival organizers say the festival is a great way to highlight the art of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
“I came out of the house, and I noticed Heath’s truck was parked sideways and I heard him screaming,”said Tommy Robberson. “I just started beating and banging on the door, and I was about ready to give up and just kick it in and they woke up,” said Heath Singletary. “We finally heard him knocking on the door, and he got us out just in time," said Darlton Calcote. Now nearly two months later there's not muc...More >>
