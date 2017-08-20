TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light repair at Nelson Road/Prien Lake Ro - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light repair at Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As of 2:35 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of the Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection for the next 1.5 hours due to the DOTD working on non-functioning traffic lights.

