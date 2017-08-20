TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic light repair at Nelson Road/Prien Lake Road intersection

Overnight, we will have clouds clear and will become mostly clear. Temperatures will slowly fall to the mid 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, throughout the night. Monday, the day of the eclipse, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. There could be a few showers around the peak of the eclipse, but more likely, at least some clouds.