Eighth annual Arts & Crabs Fest held Saturday

Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease. The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.More >>
The eighth annual Arts & Crabs Fest was held at the Burton Coliseum Saturday. The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the event. The Coliseum was packed with live music and plenty of local art. Festival organizers say the festival is a great way to highlight the art of Southwest Louisiana.More >>
“I came out of the house, and I noticed Heath’s truck was parked sideways and I heard him screaming,”said Tommy Robberson. “I just started beating and banging on the door, and I was about ready to give up and just kick it in and they woke up,” said Heath Singletary. “We finally heard him knocking on the door, and he got us out just in time," said Darlton Calcote. Now nearly two months later there's not muc...More >>
Monday's solar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. in Lake Charles. Lake Charles is far outside the path of total eclipse, but will have 71.4 percent coverage at the peak time of 1:21 p.m. The solar eclipse in will happen around the same time in Southwest Louisiana's five parishes, although there are some slight variations. Click HERE and scroll to the Google interactive map to see exact times in your area. TAKE NOTE: Times on the map are coordinated universal time. Use the graph in t...More >>
It didn't look like it Friday afternoon, but over the last two days hundreds of students were moving into housing at McNeese State University. Sophomore Jacoby Sam was one of the few on campus still unpacking a few things. “I brought my clothes, my laptop computer, bed and I still gotta get some stuff," said Sam. But even though this isn’t Sam’s first rodeo with college, he’s still pretty nervous about living with complete strang...More >>
