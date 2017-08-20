Eighth annual Arts & Crabs Fest held Saturday

The eighth annual Arts & Crabs Fest was held at the Burton Coliseum Saturday.

The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA and the SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted the event.

The Coliseum was packed with live music and plenty of local art. Festival organizers say the festival is a great way to highlight the art of Southwest Louisiana.

"All of our vendors are local vendors, so they create amazing pieces," said Ashli Waldrep, executive director of the Arts & Humanities Council. "We have painters, we have digital artists, we have jewelry makers, we have pottery artists, we have etchings - and then we have people who are doing demonstrations so we know the whole process."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.