Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness annual conference hel - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness annual conference held Saturday

By KPLC Digital Staff
Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness annual conference (Source: KPLC) Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness annual conference (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Over a dozen people spent time at the Civic Center this weekend to learn more about combating Parkinson's disease.

The Eljay Foundation for Parkinson's Awareness hosted its annual conference Saturday. Different organizations dedicated to those with Parkinson's came out to support the conference. A number of speakers also spoke with attendees.

Dr. Brian Kelley, a staff neurosurgeon at Christus St. Patrick and conference speaker, said Parkinson's disease is personal.

"When I was in college, my roommate, his dad developed Parkinson's disease," said Kelley. "In college I really wasn't familiar with Parkinson's disease, but watching it progress and what a problem it was for both him, and what it did to his family as well, made it very personal. When I started training in neurosurgery at the University of Kansas, they were doing deep brain stimulation there. To see the amount of improvement patients would get made it something I was convinced I'd do for the rest of my practice."

