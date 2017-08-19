Community helps Merryville family rebuild after house fire

One Merryville family lost over a decade of hard work after a fire engulfed their home. Saturday the surrounding community stepped up to help the family rebuild.

“I came out of the house, and I noticed Heath’s truck was parked sideways and I heard him screaming,”said Tommy Robberson.

“I just started beating and banging on the door, and I was about ready to give up and just kick it in and they woke up,” said Heath Singletary.

“We finally heard him knocking on the door, and he got us out just in time," said Darlton Calcote.

Now nearly two months later there's not much left of Darlton and Bonnie Calcote’s home in Merryville.

“It hurts a bunch," said Darlton. "We both had a lot of money, and time, and love into this house."

But after both Tommy Robberson and Heath Singletary were able save the Calcote’s lives they knew their work wasn’t done yet.

So they gathered those from the Merryville community to begin the process of helping the Calcote’s start their life over again.

For Singletary that day was eye opening.

“You never think it will happen to you," he said. " But I saw then how easy it would be to lose your life and never wake up.”

And for the Calcote family it brought them that much closer to God.

“You never know until it happens how much the Lord is there with you,” said Darlton.

“We only have one day at a time," said Bonnie."We never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

But today the Calcote’s can look forward to slowly rebuilding their future with some new friends along the way.

“Lifelong friends right there," said Singletary. "From the end of forever.”

Unity Baptist Church in DeRidder took the scrap iron from the Calcote's home to a dealer, and plans to give the family the money earned.

If you would like to donate and help the Calcote family rebuild their home, click HERE.

