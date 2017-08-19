Community helps Merryville family rebuild after house fire

“I came out of the house, and I noticed Heath’s truck was parked sideways and I heard him screaming,”said Tommy Robberson. “I just started beating and banging on the door, and I was about ready to give up and just kick it in and they woke up,” said Heath Singletary. “We finally heard him knocking on the door, and he got us out just in time," said Darlton Calcote. Now nearly two months later there's not muc...More >>
Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slowly fall to the upper 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, close to 90 degrees throughout the night. Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107. Any rain we get, will help us cool down.More >>
Monday's solar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. in Lake Charles. Lake Charles is far outside the path of total eclipse, but will have 71.4 percent coverage at the peak time of 1:21 p.m. The solar eclipse in will happen around the same time in Southwest Louisiana's five parishes, although there are some slight variations. Click HERE and scroll to the Google interactive map to see exact times in your area. TAKE NOTE: Times on the map are coordinated universal time. Use the graph in t...More >>
It didn't look like it Friday afternoon, but over the last two days hundreds of students were moving into housing at McNeese State University. Sophomore Jacoby Sam was one of the few on campus still unpacking a few things. “I brought my clothes, my laptop computer, bed and I still gotta get some stuff," said Sam. But even though this isn’t Sam’s first rodeo with college, he’s still pretty nervous about living with complete strang...More >>
The Solar Eclipse that's been flooding your timelines, news feeds, and literally, almost every conversation you hear is less than a week away. If you plan on watching this natural phenomenon here is a list of some do's and don'ts for the 2017 Solar Eclipse provided by NASA: Do's: ALWAYS use your solar filters or "Eclipse Glasses" for viewing a partially eclipsed sun. Check your eclipse glasses for damage. (i.e. Scratches, holes, rips, tears, etc.) Keep an eye...More >>
