FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the increase through this week; Temperatures back in check

Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. Temperatures will slowly fall to the upper 70s. It will feel very warm due to the humidity. Heat indices will be in the 80s, close to 90 degrees throughout the night.

Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107. Any rain we get, will help us cool down.

We will continue to look at what the sky conditions will be for Monday, the day of the eclipse. As of now, there is just a 30% chance of rain, so we will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. After the eclipse, temperatures will cool a few degrees and rain chances will go down in the afternoon.

Tuesday will have rain chances stay at 30% with isolated showers in the afternoon. Wednesday will not change with more isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Both days will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Thursday and Friday will have rain chances go back up to 40%. Clouds will be increasing in the morning and will be mostly cloudy before any rain arrives in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Over the weekend, we will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon thunderstorms. Showers will be scattered throughout the afternoon and evening hours. After sunset, rain chances will begin to go back down.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. Harvey has now weakened and become a tropical depression, and is not expected to strengthen. We are keeping our eyes out for any other development. As of now, there is not threat to Southwest Louisiana.