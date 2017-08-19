TDL: Two-A-Days - Leesville Wampus Cats

Leesville won a co-district title and took home a playoff victory in 2016, to the surprise of many-- even its coach.

"Year one was probably a little bit faster than what we thought in terms of wins coming in, considering we came in so late. We were very pleased with how well the kids bought into the program and what we are trying to do. We stole a couple of wins we probably shouldn't have had, but it's a way to build."

Now the Wampus Cats are re-tasked with building back after losing a strong senior class.

"Our focus area is upfront on both sides of the football. Last year, our skill kids were phenomenal and so we didn't have to be as good a price as what you need to, because they could make something out of nothing. This year, we don't have those types of athletes, so you just have to look at how physical we are at the point of attack upfront."

On offense, a pair of lineman return and Chris Vargas makes the move from defense to quarterback. But the main experience comes from the trio of Mackenzie Jackson, Andrew Croker and Duwon Tolbert.

"We do not have the game breakers that we had last year, but we do have kids that have bought in. We are trying to devise things in order to play to their strengths."

The Wampus Cats return five starters on defense, and Leesville hopes to lean on the experience from the secondary and linebackers to lead the way. The in-game experience, or lack thereof, will be Leesville's biggest hurdle to overcome.

"We don't have a lot of kids that a faced in-game experience and understand the speed of the game and how it makes you think. Without that game experience, you play a little bit slower, you're 40-time doesn't mean much when you have to think and run."

This coaching staff is focused on the way the Wampus Cats play, more than the result. Coach Causey wants relentless effort.

"We tell them that the legacy of Leesville football is that, there's no quit. When teams see Leesville get off the bus, or when you show up at Wampus Cat Stadium, you knew that you had to bring your A-game, and you better bring your lunch pail, because these kids we're going to make you work for it. That's the legacy that the current team has to live up to."

