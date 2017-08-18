Move in day for McNeese students

It didn't look like it Friday afternoon, but over the last two days hundreds of students were moving into housing at McNeese State University.

Sophomore Jacoby Sam was one of the few on campus still unpacking a few things.

“I brought my clothes, my laptop computer, bed and I still gotta get some stuff," said Sam.

But even though this isn’t Sam’s first rodeo with college, he’s still pretty nervous about living with complete strangers.

“It was kind of iffy like am I going to to like them or am I going to be best friends with them for a long time,” said Sam.

But just a floor down, senior Ashton Williams was having that same feeling.

“I moved into a whole different building, and I don’t know any of the people on the floor," said Williams. "I live with completely new roommates.”

But for Williams she combats that by decorating her room.

“I just try to make it feel as homey as I can," said Williams. "Kind of like my home away from home.”

But while Sam and Williams get comfortable and prepare for a new school year filled with new people and new opportunities they hope others moving in will make sure to

“Make friends," said Sam."

"Go and talk to your roommates," said Williams.

And most importantly

“Enjoy yourself, because this is a new experience and you never know what can happen," said Sam.

More students will be moving into housing Saturday morning.

The university will kick off it's Howdy Rowdy week starting Monday, with events as followed:

Monday, Aug. 21

"Meet the Greeks" – 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., New Ranch (Student Union Annex)

Join the 14 Greek-lettered organizations on the McNeese campus for a day filled with food, fun and fellowship. Organizations will distribute information about joining their groups or supporting their philanthropic efforts.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Student Organizations Fair – 9 a.m.-noon, New Ranch

The annual Student Organizations Fair is a chance for students, faculty and staff to become acquainted with the over 120 recognized student organizations on campus.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

"Welcome Back Wednesday"

9 a.m.–noon

The Student Life Coalition will host free novelties, food and music in the Student Union-New Ranch.

5 p.m. – A Welcome Back Pool Party will be hosted by the Student Life Coalition at the Recreation Complex. Activities include fun competitions, free food, music and more!

Thursday, Aug. 24

Get Connected Day – 9 a.m.-noon, New Ranch

Various student support departments and academic areas will greet new students, hand out information about the services they provide and answer general questions.



Friday, Aug. 25

Community Day – 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., New Ranch

Local businesses and community service agencies will have booths in the New Ranch marketing their products and services, as well as potentially offering opportunities for part-time employment or internships for students.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

"SGA Day" – 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., New Ranch

The McNeese Student Government Association will host a day of free food, music and cool giveaways to show its appreciation for the McNeese student body. Students can also learn more about how to be involved with the SGA.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

"Wellness Wednesday" – 9 a.m.–noon, New Ranch

To promote student wellness, Student Health Services will coordinate a program with information and resources on academic, emotional, nutritional and sexual health as well as responsible alcohol consumption.



Thursday, Aug. 31

"Campus Ministries Day" – 9 a.m.-noon, New Ranch

McNeese's many campus ministry student organizations will distribute information to students regarding worship services, meetings and free lunch programs.

