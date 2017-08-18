Sports Person of the Week - Gerald Welch

Memories weigh heavy on everyone's heart, but for power lifter Gerald Welch, it's more literal.

"The only time I ever did weight lifting was every now and then when we would work out during football, to beef up," said Welch. "I never took any drugs, it was always just me and what God gave me."

"It worked out alright, and I was proud of that."

The Hackberry native has a lot to be proud of after a seven-year career, that resulted in several national titles and a world record. Welch recorded a three-lift (bench press, squat, dead lift) of 2,167 pounds.

"Even with the modern technology they have today, my total record hasn't been beaten in 30 years."

Welch is being inducted into the Louisiana Power-lifting Hall of Fame in January.

"I was pretty excited [when I heard], because it's been 30 years. I started late, in my early 30's, and I'm 67 now."

Welch busted on the national stage when he landed on the October 1987 cover of Powerlifting USA, alongside the headline that would become his nickname, 'The Hackberry Hulk.'

"It was kind of funny at first, but I thought it to be a privilege. That they thought of me to be a hulk," admitted Welch. "I enjoyed it, just like they did. It was a nickname and I enjoy nicknames."

