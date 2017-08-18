TDL: Two-A-Days - Sam Houston Broncos

Change is on the horizon at Sam Houston. The Broncos hired former Barbe offensive coordinator Chad Paulk to help this program take the next step in class 5A.

"I think it is a fresh start. The last few years have been a little rocky at times," Paulk said. "The team wasn't in shambles, Coach Egg left this program in great shape. What I said early on is that we need a spark, and I think we are doing that right now."

And that spark, Paulk believes, comes from the coaching staff and the learning environment they give the players.

"We want to make this the best part of their day. That's what we talk about as a coaching staff, 'how can we get these kids up?'"

"It's different. It's way more intense," said safety Brett Fournet. "I think we are ready for a good season."

The Broncos plan to run the same offense Paulk did at Barbe, a run-heavy, but pass-centric spread attack.

"There's a lot of movement, a lot of motion and just getting the ball into our play makers hands," said wide receiver and quarterback Dustin Jackson.

"We are going to be a tempo team, but we can slow it down when we want to. There are a lot of motions and a lot of terminology, it's all signaled from the sidelines. I don't think it's anything different than what they did last year, it's just a little bit more chaotic," said Paulk. "It's controlled chaos."

Former quarterback Dustin Jackson will make the move to receiver, as sophomore Kyle Bartley takes over the quarterback position. Bartley is battling an injury, but is expected back for week one.

"Kyle came in and stepped up as a freshman during spring football. He is one of those kids that you put a group of 100 kids in a room and if you go and shake all their hands, without me telling you a position, you're going to figure out Kyle Bartley is the quarterback," Paulk said. "He's a levelheaded young man that wants to get better every day, and he is great in the film room and great on the board."

On defense, Sam Houston aims to be just as aggressive. Seniors Devin McGee and Brett Fournet will be looked upon as leaders.

"We are going to be extremely aggressive defensively. At times, you are going to give up big plays, but it's about clapping your hands and moving onto the next play. We aren't going to play passive and we're not going to play bend-don't-break," said Paulk. "We are rolling to the football and we're doing the best we can at making big plays."

And that's what stands out with Paulk. He understands bad plays happen, but he focuses more, on how his players react.

"We used to, once we made a bad play, stay down on ourselves, and now, he's changed our minds about that completely," admitted Jackson. "He wants us to just keep ourselves up."

