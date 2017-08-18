SOLAR ECLIPSE: Team Coverage on Monday

The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner!

While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse.

He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event.

Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse:

