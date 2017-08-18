SOLAR ECLIPSE: Team Coverage on Monday

Monday's solar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. in Lake Charles. Lake Charles is far outside the path of total eclipse, but will have 71.4 percent coverage at the peak time of 11:21 p.m. The solar eclipse in will happen around the same time in Southwest Louisiana's five parishes, although there are some slight variations. Click HERE and scroll to the Google interactive map to see exact times in your area. TAKE NOTE: Times on the map are coordinated universal time. Use the graph in t...More >>
The Solar Eclipse that's been flooding your timelines, news feeds, and literally, almost every conversation you hear is less than a week away. If you plan on watching this natural phenomenon here is a list of some do's and don'ts for the 2017 Solar Eclipse provided by NASA: Do's: ALWAYS use your solar filters or "Eclipse Glasses" for viewing a partially eclipsed sun. Check your eclipse glasses for damage. (i.e. Scratches, holes, rips, tears, etc.) Keep an eye...More >>
Want to know exact specifics of Monday's Solar Eclipse in your area? Google Maps has teamed with the University of California-Berkley to build a graphic that shows what your area will look like during Monday's eclipse. You can also check out a Solar Eclipse timeline in Southwest Louisiana HERE. Click on the photo to access the graphic. Vox has built a similar simulator. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
In the Town of Welsh, there seems to be constant discord between longtime city officials and a new, young alderman: Colby Perry. There's a recall petition underway against Perry, and just this week one was started against Mayor Carolyn Louviere. Now four lawsuits have been filed against Perry. The plaintiffs are Louviere, two of her children and Police Chief Marcus Crochet.More >>
