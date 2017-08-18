SOLAR ECLIPSE: Team Coverage on Monday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Team Coverage on Monday

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
The 2017 Solar Eclipse is just around the corner!

While we won't get a total eclipse in our area, Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton is traveling to Tennessee, which is in the path of the total eclipse.

He'll team up with Kaitlin Rust, who will be in Lake Charles, for complete coverage of Monday's event.

Join us then, but in the meanwhile follow these links for more about the eclipse:

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Southwest Louisiana timeline

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Do's and Dont's

CAUTIONARY TALE: South Georgia man damaged retina looking at 1972 eclipse

AAA says you should avoid driving during the eclipse, here's why

How often do we get total solar eclipses?

  SOLAR ECLIPSE: Southwest Louisiana timeline

    Monday's solar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. in Lake Charles. Lake Charles is far outside the path of total eclipse, but will have 71.4 percent coverage at the peak time of 11:21 p.m. The solar eclipse in will happen around the same time in Southwest Louisiana's five parishes, although there are some slight variations.

  SOLAR ECLIPSE: Do's and Don'ts

    The Solar Eclipse that's been flooding your timelines, news feeds, and literally, almost every conversation you hear is less than a week away. If you plan on watching this natural phenomenon here is a list of some do's and don'ts for the 2017 Solar Eclipse provided by NASA: Do's: ALWAYS use your solar filters or "Eclipse Glasses" for viewing a partially eclipsed sun. Check your eclipse glasses for damage. (i.e. Scratches, holes, rips, tears, etc.) Keep an eye...

  SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area

    Want to know exact specifics of Monday's Solar Eclipse in your area? Google Maps has teamed with the University of California-Berkley to build a graphic that shows what your area will look like during Monday's eclipse. You can also check out a Solar Eclipse timeline in Southwest Louisiana HERE. Click on the photo to access the graphic. Vox has built a similar simulator.

