TDL: Two-A-Days - Pickering Red Devils

The Pickering Red Devils finished 2016 with a solid 8-4 record, and a playoff win, but this year the Red Devils deal with attrition. But, with a familiar face in new head coach, Eddie Thomas, Pickering hopes to have continued success.

"This is my 30th year. I was the defensive coordinator for 22 of my 30 years. I was the men's basketball coach for 10 years, and we were pretty successful. I hope to carry on the same tradition that we had there."

"We did lose a lot of talent this year, but it doesn't matter to us because we still put in the effort and hard work just like any other team. We're going to go in fighting hard and that's all we can do."

After losing a number of key skill position players, the Red Devils will look to the guys up front to lead the offense.

"I think that our offensive line is going to be a big key for us, I think that they are going to be our strength."

Defensively, Pickering will lean on defensive tackle Jaylin Moore for leadership. The 6'2", 280 pound lineman will be key in the Red Devils' plan to be multiple.

"We'll run 4-3, we'll run the 4-2-5. We hope to get into some 50 also. We're just going to run what suits us. Everything just matches together in our scheme, we'll run a multiple of defenses."

"Being a leader is one of the hardest jobs, but I take full responsibility. Since I am a junior and I will be a senior next year I have to make sure I step up and show the little guys what I have to do and show them what to do."

While Pickering adjusts to a coaching change and the loss of a strong senior class, The Red Devils are focused on improving.

"Get a lot of wins, play as a team."

"A lot of changes, but I feel like it's going to work and we're going to make something happen. A lot of people have been doubting us, but I feel like us being the underdog in this situation, we will come out on top."

