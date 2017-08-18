SOLAR ECLIPSE: Interactive simulator shows what the eclipse will look like in your area

Want to know exact specifics of Monday's Solar Eclipse in your area?

Google Maps has teamed with the University of California-Berkeley to build a simulator that shows what your area will look like during Monday's eclipse.

You can also check out a Solar Eclipse timeline in Southwest Louisiana HERE.

Click on the image to access the simulator.

Vox has built a similar simulator.

More about Monday's solar eclipse:

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Southwest Louisiana timeline

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Do's and Don'ts

CAUTIONARY TALE: South Georgia man damaged retina looking at 1972 eclipse

AAA says you should avoid driving during the eclipse, here's why

How often do we get total solar eclipses?

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.