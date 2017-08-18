Four lawsuits filed against Welsh Alderman Perry - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Four lawsuits filed against Welsh Alderman Perry

Colby Perry (Source: KPLC) Colby Perry (Source: KPLC)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

In the Town of Welsh, there seems to be constant discord between longtime city officials and a new, young alderman: Colby Perry.

There's a recall petition underway against Perry, and just this week one was started against Mayor Carolyn Louviere. Now four lawsuits have been filed against Perry. The plaintiffs are Louviere, two of her children and Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

They are represented by attorney Ron Richard, who says Perry has gone too far in making false accusations.

"Acts on their part such as nepotism, due to Mayor Louviere being the mayor and certain of these people being relatives; improper allegations of handling of finances, city funds, city property; special favors. None of these could stand the light of day. They're not true. None of them have been proven true. They have just been falsely thrown around both in council hearings and the public, social media," said Richard.

While any citizen has a right to raise questions about the way things are being done or the way money is being spent, Richard says Perry is intentionally and maliciously spreading lies and has hurt their reputations.

"If he was just saying they were jerks, they would just say, 'No I'm not,' and go on about their life, okay? That's not what this is.This is saying you're committing bad, unethical, illegal acts. That's a very different thing, especially to people like this who are longstanding members of the community, have worked their tails off to help and further the Town of Welsh," said Richard.

Some citizens in Welsh have asked for a stop to all the infighting, though the opponents seem civil enough in public.

"I think we can work together, but we're going to have to meet in the middle," said Perry in June.

"We have so many good people here, and we love our town. But what's happening here is very sad," said Louviere, also in June.

With another recall petition and new lawsuits just this week, there seems to be no end in sight.

We spoke to Alderman Perry who says he does not comment on pending lawsuits.

To read the lawsuits, click the links below:

Carolyn Louviere vs. Perry

Marcus Crochet vs. Perry

Nancy Cormier vs. Perry

William Johnson vs. Perry

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

