TAKE THE QUIZ: Is your baby sleeping safely?

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Sulphur Police Department and the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force are joining forces to host a Safe Sleep Baby Shower to teach parents the ABC's of safe sleep.

Even if you can't make it to the event, you can take our quiz to see some safety tips for sleeping infants.

Mobile users can take the quiz by clicking HERE.

