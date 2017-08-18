SOLAR ECLIPSE: Do's and Dont's

The solar eclipse that's been flooding your timelines, news feeds, and literally almost every conversation you hear is days away. If you plan on watching this natural phenomenon on Monday here is a list of some do's and don'ts for the 2017 Solar Eclipse provided by NASA:

Do's:

ALWAYS use your solar filters or "eclipse glasses" for viewing a partially eclipsed sun.

use your solar filters or "eclipse glasses" for viewing a partially eclipsed sun. Check your eclipse glasses for damage. (i.e. scratches, holes, rips, tears, etc.)

Keep an eye on kids who are viewing the eclipse.

Put on your eye protection BEFORE looking at the sun.

looking at the sun. If you have traveled to the path of totality you can remove your glasses once the sun is completely covered and it's dark outside. Once the sun reappears, put your eye protection back on.

If you're outside the path of totality you must keep your eclipse glasses on the entire time.

Dont's

Don't use homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses for viewing the eclipse, these lenses will transmit a very unsafe and dangerous amount of sunlight.

Don't remove your eclipse glasses while looking at the sun

Don't look at the sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical devices without an approved filter.

Do not look at the sun through the items mentioned above while you're wearing eclipse glasses. This concentrates the suns rays and will damage your eye protection and your eyes.

If you use a solar filter with any telescope, camera, binoculars, etc. make sure the filter is on the FRONT.

A few more safety suggestions from NASA on viewing the eclipse: Don't use your phone to photograph the eclipse unless you have a filter taped over the lens. You don't want the eclipse to be the last thing your cell phone ever sees. It's not recommended to look through your eclipse glasses for more than three minutes at a time. Give your eyes a break occasionally. Welder's goggles or helmets that have a tint shade of 12 or darker are safe for viewing the eclipse.

