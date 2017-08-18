How does the weather impact your mood?

Melissa Gregory spends her sunny days outdoors feeding ducks near the Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.

"It's perfect conditions," said Gregory about the sunny day because it helps her relax and get rid of stress, but lately with all the rain she's been feeling stressed.

"I feel kind of cooped up and I feel like I can't go outside, and I have to hide under the roof or stay in the house or hide under the umbrella," she said.

And Gregory is not alone. Fellow resident Jamien Watkens feels the same.

"I don't like that rain," he said. "I don't like it."

"With all this rain, I really can't go out and do nothing," said Brandon Zackery, another resident.

Institute for Neuropsychiatry psychologist Dr. Jerry Whiteman said there are two kinds of people.

"First of all, there are rain lovers and rain haters," he said. "The rain lovers tend to make the best of it. They camp in and enjoy a day inside. Rain haters tend to have difficulty because they are losing on some of their social life and outdoors."

Whiteman said about 50 percent of people will simply adapt to the weather condition at hand, but others will have a harder time dealing with the elements.

"It's frustrating," said Gregory.

"Most people are unaware of their stress level. They know they might be getting more jumpy or irritable, but they're not really aware that it's the rain or the heat," Dr. Whiteman said.

He said the best thing to do is evaluate your situation and take control of your stress before it controls you.

"Do you need to take some more time off, go to the gym, take a day off of work, have a drink or whatever works for you," he said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.