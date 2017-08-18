TIMELINE: Solar Eclipse - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TIMELINE: Solar Eclipse

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: eclipsemega.movie.com) (Source: eclipsemega.movie.com)
(KPLC) -

Monday's solar eclipse will begin at 11:50 a.m. in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles is far outside the path of total eclipse, but will have 71.4 percent coverage at the peak time of 11:21 p.m.

The solar eclipse in will happen around the same time in Southwest Louisiana's five parishes, although there are some slight variations. Click HERE and scroll to the Google interactive map to see exact times in your area. TAKE NOTE: Times on the map are coordinated universal time. Use the graph in the bottom left corner to get the correct time in your area.

AREA SOLAR ECLIPSE TIMELINES

LAKE CHARLES (71.4 percent coverage)

  • 11:50 a.m. – Eclipse begins
  • 1:21 p.m. – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:50 p.m. – Eclipse ends

DERIDDER (73.5 percent coverage)

  • 11:49 a.m. – Eclipse begins
  • 1:20 p.m. – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:49 p.m. – Eclipse ends

CAMERON (69.66 percent coverage)

  • 11:50 a.m. – eclipse begins
  • 1:21 p.m. – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:50 p.m. – Eclipse ends

JENNINGS (72.2 percent coverage)

  • 11:51 – Eclipse begins
  • 1:23 – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:51 – Eclipse ends

OBERLIN (73.4 percent coverage)

  • 11:51 a.m. – Eclipse begins
  • 1:22 p.m. – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:50 p.m. – Eclipse ends

LEESVILLE (74.55 percent coverage)

  • 11:49 a.m. – Eclipse begins
  • 1:20 – Maximum eclipse
  • 2:49 p.m. – Eclipse ends

