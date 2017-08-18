FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid again Saturday with limited rain

As expected the number of showers and storms was significantly lower Friday when compared to the past few days. Temperatures will slowly fall overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the low to mid 70s north of I-10, mid to upper 70s along I-10, and low to mid 80s at the coast.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather and this will limit the number of showers through Saturday. So, for that reason the rain chance will remain at only 20% through Saturday. It is worth noting that there will still be some showers and storms during the afternoon, but they will be much more isolated in nature. With fewer cooling showers it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices possibly pushing near heat advisory criteria of 108 degrees in some areas!

The high will begin to weaken by Sunday and we will see an increase in the number of showers. So, the rain chance will return to 40% for Sunday through most of next week. Temperatures are not likely to be much different with hot and humid conditions. Typical stuff for the middle of August in Southwest Louisiana!

Monday is the solar eclipse which will be a partial eclipse for Southwest Louisiana. The weather looks like it will be somewhat acceptable, but not perfect. We will likely see clouds developing by alter morning with breaks between the clouds, like normal for summer. The eclipse will peak at 1:21 p.m. and the sun will be about 71% obscured by the moon. Please remember that it is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun. You will need special eclipse glasses to view the sun at all times during the eclipse. It is however safe to be outside during the eclipse.

In the tropics, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Harvey which has now moved through the Lesser Antilles and is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Harvey is currently in an environment that does not support significant strengthening, so no major changes are expected through the weekend. If it survives it will encounter a somewhat more favorable environment by early next week as it approaches Central America.

At this time, all the models seem to agree on a track continuing west toward Central America for Harvey. Once it reaches the coast of Central America it may begin to turn northward, but how quick this turn occurs will mean drastically different things for the future of Harvey. At this time there is NO need to worry about Tropical Storm Harvey, but do plan on checking our forecasts for updates through the weekend. For now, enjoy the weekend and we should know more information by early next week.

There are two other disturbances located over the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean, but none show any imminent signs of developing. Although some slow development is possible over the weekend. None of these pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana through this weekend. But we will continue to track them and keep you updated…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.