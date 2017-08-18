Bonds awarded to Calcasieu and Vernon for improvement projects - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bonds awarded to Calcasieu and Vernon for improvement projects

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
The State Bond Commission has awarded Calcasieu and Vernon parishes millions of dollars for public improvement projects, State Treasurer Ron Henson announced Friday.

The commission approved $290.7 million for projects statewide during its August meeting, according to Henson's office.

Calcasieu Parish will receive $15 million in revenue bonds for the Louisiana Community Development Authority to make repairs and improvements to the City of Sulphur's water and sewer utilities, streets, roads and drainage. 

Calcasieu will also receive $10 million in hospital revenue bonds for improvements to the medical facilities and equipment of the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association.

Vernon Parish will receive $14.5 million in general obligation school refunding bonds for the Leesville School District No. 16 to refinance debt, saving $703,629.

Vernon will also receive $6.2 million in general obligation refunding bonds for the Vernon Parish Police Jury to refinance debt, saving $221,894, according to Henson's office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

