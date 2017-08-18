Suspect in Sulphur drive-by shootings arrested

The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a pair of drive-by shootings that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 1030 Mildred St., as well as the 400 block of North Claiborne Street, in reference to shots fired, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman.

Officers learned there were two shots fired on Mildred Street and four shots fired on North Claiborne. No one was injured during the shootings, said Estess.

Witnesses on scene gave a description of the vehicle. The driver was later identified as Ramiro Barrera, 30, of Mission, Texas.

Detectives learned that the shootings were connected to a separate case where Barrera was a prime suspect, said Estess.

Barrera was arrested and booked into the Sulphur city jail on charges of open container, drug possession and distribution, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal carrying of weapons, and intimidation.

Barrera is being held on a $421,000 bond on the order of Judge David Ritchie.

The investigation is ongoing. Det. Gregory Martin is the lead investigator.

