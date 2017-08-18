Suspect in Sulphur drive-by shootings arrested

As expected the number of showers and storms was significantly lower Friday when compared to the past few days. Temperatures will slowly fall overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the low to mid 70s north of I-10, mid to upper 70s along I-10, and low to mid 80s at the coast. High pressure will remain in control of our weather and this will limit the number of showers through Saturday.More >>
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday. Last week someone burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, making off with property including sound equipment and musical instruments.More >>
The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a pair of drive-by shootings that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 15. On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of 1030 Mildred St., as well as the 400 block of North Claiborne Street, in reference to shots fired, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman.More >>
The water boil advisory for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning. The advisory had been issued by the city on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
We are in the middle of August, and therefore the dog days of summer. That means hot temperatures in the afternoon. For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will be at least 91 degrees. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees. That is reaching dangerous levels, especially when spending an extended time outdoors. After just a few minutes being outside and exposed in the sun, or even in the shade, the heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.More >>
