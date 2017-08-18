UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with Oakdale church burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with Oakdale church burglaries

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Justin Townley (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Justin Townley (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) -

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday.

Last week Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church were burglarized, and property including sound equipment and musical instruments were stolen.

On Aug. 18, investigators discovered information leading to the arrest of Justin Townley, who is from Texas, but is originally from Oakdale, said Hebert. 

APSO discovered that Townley was staying in an apartment in Oakdale. During a subsequent search, Townley was found to be in possession of stolen items from all three burglarized churches. He was also in possession of a vehicle stolen out of Texas, said Hebert.

Townley will be charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft under $5,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges and arrests are likely, said Hebert. 

