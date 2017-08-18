Arrest made in connection with Oakdale church burglaries

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday.

Last week someone burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, making off with property including sound equipment and musical instruments.

Allen Parish deputies are conducting a search to recover the stolen items, said Hebert.

So far, deputies have recovered items stolen from two of the burglarized churches.

