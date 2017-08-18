Elizabeth boil advisory lifted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Elizabeth boil advisory lifted

By KPLC Digital Staff
ELIZABETH, La. (KPLC) -

The water boil advisory for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning.

The advisory had been issued by the city on Wednesday.

  • BREAKING

    Suspect in Sulphur drive-by shooting arrested

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:24 GMT
    Ramiro Barrera (Source: Sulphur Police Department)Ramiro Barrera (Source: Sulphur Police Department)

    The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday, August 15. On Tuesday, Officers were dispatched to the area of 1030 Mildred St., as well as the 400 block of North Claiborne Street, in reference to shots fired, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman. 

  Arrest made in connection with Oakdale church burglaries

    Arrest made in connection with Oakdale church burglaries

    Friday, August 18 2017 1:47 PM EDT
    Surveillance video (Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)Surveillance video (Source: First Baptist Church Oakdale)

    The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday. Last week someone burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, making off with property including sound equipment and musical instruments.

    Friday, August 18 2017 12:22 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The water boil advisory for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning. The advisory had been issued by the city on Wednesday.

