Elizabeth boil advisory lifted

The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday, August 15. On Tuesday, Officers were dispatched to the area of 1030 Mildred St., as well as the 400 block of North Claiborne Street, in reference to shots fired, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman.More >>
The Sulphur Police Department has arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday, August 15. On Tuesday, Officers were dispatched to the area of 1030 Mildred St., as well as the 400 block of North Claiborne Street, in reference to shots fired, said Mel Estess, Sulphur Police spokesman.More >>
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday. Last week someone burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, making off with property including sound equipment and musical instruments.More >>
The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with the recent church burglaries in Oakdale, Sheriff Doug Hebert said Friday. Last week someone burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Cross Memorial Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, making off with property including sound equipment and musical instruments.More >>
The water boil advisory for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning. The advisory had been issued by the city on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The water boil advisory for the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted, city officials announced Friday morning. The advisory had been issued by the city on Wednesday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
We are in the middle of August, and therefore the dog days of summer. That means hot temperatures in the afternoon. For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will be at least 91 degrees. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees. That is reaching dangerous levels, especially when spending an extended time outdoors. After just a few minutes being outside and exposed in the sun, or even in the shade, the heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.More >>
We are in the middle of August, and therefore the dog days of summer. That means hot temperatures in the afternoon. For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will be at least 91 degrees. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees. That is reaching dangerous levels, especially when spending an extended time outdoors. After just a few minutes being outside and exposed in the sun, or even in the shade, the heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.More >>
A judge in state district court has denied a motion for a continuance for Kevin Daigle's first-degree murder trial. Daigle is facing the death penalty if convicted in the shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent. Daigle's defense team asked for the continuance after his lead attorney, David Price, died on July 27. Daigle is set for trial on Sept. 18. Daigle is accused of shooting Vincent to death during a traffic stop in August 2015. In denying the continuance, Jud...More >>
A judge in state district court has denied a motion for a continuance for Kevin Daigle's first-degree murder trial. Daigle is facing the death penalty if convicted in the shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent. Daigle's defense team asked for the continuance after his lead attorney, David Price, died on July 27. Daigle is set for trial on Sept. 18. Daigle is accused of shooting Vincent to death during a traffic stop in August 2015. In denying the continuance, Jud...More >>