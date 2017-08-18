Judge denies motion for continuance in Daigle trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Judge denies motion for continuance in Daigle trial

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
By Theresa Schmidt, Reporter
Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
A judge in state district court has denied a motion for a continuance for Kevin Daigle's first-degree murder trial.

Daigle is facing the death penalty if convicted in the shooting death of Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent.

Daigle's defense team asked for the continuance after his lead attorney, David Price, died on July 27. Daigle is set for trial on Sept. 18.

Daigle is accused of shooting Vincent to death during a traffic stop in August 2015.

In denying the continuance, Judge Guy Bradberry wrote that the possibility of Price's death was made aware to all parties in February 2017. Bradberry said he asked then that the defense be prepared in case of Price's death and that he was given assurances that the case would go to trial on Sept. 18. He also said the defense has already received "multiple continuances."

Read Bradberry's ruling HERE.

"As this Court has said from the start of this trial, justice delayed is justice denied," Bradberry wrote. "Both the Defendant and the community deserve a resolution to this matter. Therefore, the September 18, 2017, trial date will not be continued."

Bradberry said that Kyla Blanchard-Romanach, who is taking over as lead attorney, has been "intimately involved" with the case from the beginning, has argued in the hearings with and without Price present and has been lead counsel and associate counsel in other capital cases.

"She is more than qualified to be lead counsel, and the Court is convinced that she can provide the Defendant with exceptional representation during the trial," Bradberry wrote.

