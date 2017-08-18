Heat index could reach 108 today, here are some ways to stay cool and safe

We are in the middle of August, and therefore the dog days of summer. That means hot temperatures in the afternoon.
For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will be at least 91 degrees. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees.
Those are dangerous levels, especially when spending extended time outdoors.
After just a few minutes being outside and exposed to the sun, or even in the shade, the heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Here are some ways to beat the heat:
Don't forget that pets need to be kept cool, too. Humans can deal with the heat to an extent, dogs, cats, and other pets cannot.
It's also very important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses. These illnesses are not caused just by exerting motion or energy such as working out and going for a run. Even activities like gardening or going for a walk can lead to illness.
Signs of heat exhaustion (from the Mayo Clinic)
Signs of heat stroke (from the Mayo Clinic)
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.