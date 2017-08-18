Heat index could reach 108 today, here are some ways to stay cool and safe

Know the signs between heat stroke and heat exhaustion

We are in the middle of August, and therefore the dog days of summer. That means hot temperatures in the afternoon.

For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will be at least 91 degrees. Heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees.

Those are dangerous levels, especially when spending extended time outdoors.

After just a few minutes being outside and exposed to the sun, or even in the shade, the heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Here are some ways to beat the heat:

Stay hydrated: Drink a lot of water throughout the day.

Get out of the heat: Limit your time outdoors or in the sun

Know your limits: Work and exercise comfortably. Don't push yourself too hard.

Don't get burned: Use sunscreen to avoid too much sun exposure.

Don't forget that pets need to be kept cool, too. Humans can deal with the heat to an extent, dogs, cats, and other pets cannot.

Make sure your pets are indoors.

Don't leave them in cars.

Make sure pets are kept hydrated.

It's also very important to know the signs of heat-related illnesses. These illnesses are not caused just by exerting motion or energy such as working out and going for a run. Even activities like gardening or going for a walk can lead to illness.

Signs of heat exhaustion (from the Mayo Clinic)

Faintness or dizziness.

Nausea or vomiting.

Heavy sweating often accompanied by cold, clammy skin.

Weak, rapid pulse.

Pale or flushed face.

Muscle cramps.

Headache.

Weakness or fatigue.

Signs of heat stroke (from the Mayo Clinic)

High body temperature. A body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behavior.

Alteration in sweating.

Nausea and vomiting.

Flushed skin.

Rapid breathing.

Racing heart rate.

Headache.

