WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Arts and Crabs Fest

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Police in Spain says they killed five terror suspects wearing suicide belts in a town south of Barcelona.

Authorities say a man is in jail this morning after targeting a man and woman in Elton.

For some Prien Lake Elementary School parents, it's long mornings and afternoons out on Nelson Road.

Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections.

The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force is encouraging parents to get educated about sudden infant death syndrome.

Strongman Jeff Bankens is headed to local schools to give anti-bullying talks and this morning he will be live in studio to give us a preview.

Plus, law enforcement in our area will be offering free child safety seat check Saturday in Sulphur.

And the annual 'Arts and Crabs' Fest is happening Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The festival will include art, music, auctions and crab dishes from local restaurants.

In weather, Friday will be mostly sunny skies with the low coverage of rain and clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.