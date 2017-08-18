WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Arts and Crabs Fest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Arts and Crabs Fest

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA) (Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Police in Spain says they killed five terror suspects wearing suicide belts in a town south of Barcelona.

Authorities say a man is in jail this morning after targeting a man and woman in Elton.

For some Prien Lake Elementary School parents, it's long mornings and afternoons out on Nelson Road.

Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections. 

The Southwest Louisiana Safe Sleep Task Force is encouraging parents to get educated about sudden infant death syndrome.

Strongman Jeff Bankens is headed to local schools to give anti-bullying talks and this morning he will be live in studio to give us a preview.

Plus, law enforcement in our area will be offering free child safety seat check Saturday in Sulphur.

And the annual 'Arts and Crabs' Fest is happening Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The festival will include art, music, auctions and crab dishes from local restaurants.

In weather, Friday will be mostly sunny skies with the low coverage of rain and clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur PD hosting Safe Sleep Baby Shower

    Sulphur PD hosting Safe Sleep Baby Shower

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:01 AM EDT2017-08-18 10:01:38 GMT

    Louisiana has one of the highest rates of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, according to the Office of Public Heath. 

    More >>

    Louisiana has one of the highest rates of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, according to the Office of Public Heath. 

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Arts and Crabs Fest

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Arts and Crabs Fest

    Friday, August 18 2017 5:41 AM EDT2017-08-18 09:41:37 GMT
    (Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)(Source: The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day with partly cloudy skies and a few very isolated showers this afternoon

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day with partly cloudy skies and a few very isolated showers this afternoon

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:50 AM EDT2017-08-18 08:50:09 GMT
    Few showers and a hot day FridayFew showers and a hot day Friday

    We will start today with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. There should be much less rain than yesterday. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

    More >>

    We will start today with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. There should be much less rain than yesterday. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly