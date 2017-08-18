Sulphur PD hosting Safe Sleep Baby Shower

Louisiana has one of the highest rates of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, according to the Office of Public Health.

That's why the Sulphur Police Department and the SWLA Safe Sleep Task Force are joining forces to host a Safe Sleep Baby Shower to teach parents the ABC's of safe sleep.

The ABC's are alone, back, crib; the safest way a baby can sleep.

The Safe Sleep Baby Shower will be held from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the West Cal Event Center, 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.

To register, call the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-3967.

