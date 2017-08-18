FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day with partly cloudy skies and a few very isolated showers this afternoon

We will start today with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will build up this afternoon with the possibility of a few very isolated showers. Rain chances are only up to 20% for the day. There should be much less rain than yesterday. With the low coverage of rain and clouds, we will have hot temperatures reaching the mid 90s this afternoon. We are under a heat advisory from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Not much will change going into the start of the weekend on Saturday. We will still have partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Heat indices will be above the 100 degree mark once again.

Sunday, will have a few storms return with only a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be isolated in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s, so it will still be hot. Heat indices will be around 102-107. Any rain we get, will help us cool down.

We will continue to look at what the sky conditions will be for Monday, the day of the eclipse. As of now, there is a 40% chance of rain, so will most likely have a few clouds during the time of the eclipse. After the eclipse, temperatures will cool a few degrees and rain chances will go down in the afternoon.

Tuesday next week will have rain chances stay at 40% with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Wednesday will have better conditions with only a 20% chance of showers. We will have partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures in the lower 90s.

Not much will change finishing out the work week. Rain chances will range around 20-30%, so a few showers are not ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We will continue to monitor the tropics and the rest of the Atlantic. Tropical storm Harvey has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to continue heading west towards the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is, it is not expected to strengthen very much. We are keeping our eyes out for any other development. As of now, there is not threat to Southwest Louisiana.