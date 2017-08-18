TDL: Two-A-Days - LaGrange Gators

After a six year stint in class 4A, the LaGrange Gators make a return to the state's highest classification, 5A.

"We are just trying to make sure that we touch up on the things that maybe we laxed on a little bit in the 4A classification," said head coach Jules Sullen. "Going into it, I think our kids are excited, our coaches are excited and we just know that it's going to take it one day at a time, and we're looking forward to the challenge."

"It's the highest level. There's more competition and we're ready for it," linebacker Matthew Cormier said. "We're just very determined to get the job done."

The Gators elected to play up in class and it should re-spark the rivalries with Barbe and Sulphur. The move give us a big four of local 5A teams.

"We like to compete with all of the schools and when we were in 5A, we enjoyed competing with the schools back in the day," said quarterback Colton Frank. "We're just excited to compete and we know we have a chance to win the district."

To bring home a district title for a second straight year, the Gators will have to be sharp on both sides of the football.

Offensively, quarterback Colton Frank returns for a third straight season. His development and maturation in this offense has lead to an expanded role in the passing game.

"Knowledge is a big part of my game. I know the offensive a lot, and I study with Coach Sullen every day. He calls me every day and we talk about the offense," said Frank. "I share my experience with the other young guys in the offense, and I give them the breeding of the offense."

"It is a luxury for us to have a kid like Colton going into the season," Sullen said. "We thought, because one of our best assets is that we have so many returning skill guys, we should throw it a little bit more. I think it's going to be advantageous for us."

LaGrange also possesses its fair share of talented defenders. Linebacker Matthew Cormier paves the way for this defense that prides itself on speed and attacking the football.

"Our team is excited. We are working hard getting everything we can," admitted Cormier. "We're studying over our plays and just trying to get everything done."

"When we try to put together our defense, we try to do the back half first. That gives us the opportunity to know which coverage we will play and how many defensive lineman we need," said Sullen. "Coach LeBlanc has done a great job the past couple of years with our defensive backs and we're looking forward to him continuing that success."

LaGrange will have their hands full with the bump up to 5A, but the Gators are determined to make some noise.

"When we break every day, we say 'give me some' because we want respect and some people don't give it to us," admitted Frank. "But they are going to give it to us by the end of the season."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.