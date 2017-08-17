Parents frustrated with back to school traffic on Nelson Road - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Parents frustrated with back to school traffic on Nelson Road

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's a major headache Prien Lake Elementary parents have been dealing with for the past three days--traffic. 

The new access road that Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says is finally finished was suppose to help fix that problem, but some parents are still struggling with the traffic. 

Even if it's only an inch, parent Amy Jackson was excited just to be moving. 

 "Last year I was safe by leaving my job downtown by... 2:30 p.m.," said Jackson. "Now I've been waiting here for 20 minutes." 

She and other parents like Marie Karmer are in line down Nelson road, waiting on one thing—to pick up their kids from Prien Lake Elementary. 

"Taking 45 minutes to pick up your kids from school is kind of insane," said Karmer. 

So while Karmer waits, she knits. 

Over half a million dollars was spent creating this access road to help reduce traffic, but over the last few days most parents haven't seen much progress, but Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus disagrees. 

"We've cut the time from entering the drive to leaving the drive from 14 minutes to nine in just one day," said Bruchhaus.   

And with the school seeing up to 350 cars, Brucchaus says the new access road can hold 60 of those cars leaving less traffic on Nelson. 

He also understands that parents are frustrated, but some are going too far. 

"It's been a heightened situation where they are threatening and cursing school employees," said Bruchhaus.   

Jackson and Karmer do believe things will eventually get better but for now it's just something they say they have to deal with.  

Bruchhaus says they are still putting some limestone on the road, but they have plans to add a sidewalk to the south that will allow the school to lead four additional cars.

