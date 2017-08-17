Parents frustrated with back to school traffic on Nelson Road

It's a major headache Prien Lake Elementary parents have been dealing with for the past three days--traffic. The new access road that Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says is finally finished was suppose to help fix that problem, but some parents are still struggling with the traffic. Even if it's only an inch, parent Amy Jackson was excited just to be moving. "Last year I was safe by leaving my job downtown by... 2:30," said Jac...More >>
It's a major headache Prien Lake Elementary parents have been dealing with for the past three days--traffic. The new access road that Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus says is finally finished was suppose to help fix that problem, but some parents are still struggling with the traffic. Even if it's only an inch, parent Amy Jackson was excited just to be moving. "Last year I was safe by leaving my job downtown by... 2:30," said Jac...More >>
High grass and weeds can be hiding places for pests like rodents and snakes, and they can breed mosquitoes. That's why Lake Charles resident Raymond LeDay wants to know why billion-dollar company Entergy doesn't cut its grass. The Southeast corner of Highway 171 and Fitzenreiter Road is a large tract of land. Much, if not most of it, is owned by Entergy.More >>
High grass and weeds can be hiding places for pests like rodents and snakes, and they can breed mosquitoes. That's why Lake Charles resident Raymond LeDay wants to know why billion-dollar company Entergy doesn't cut its grass. The Southeast corner of Highway 171 and Fitzenreiter Road is a large tract of land. Much, if not most of it, is owned by Entergy.More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections. It's all over Facebook: questions about a group of men wearing safety vests and collecting money. You can find them at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, Beglis Parkway and Highway 90 in Sulphur, and most notably, Highway 171 and 378 in Moss Bluff.More >>
Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections. It's all over Facebook: questions about a group of men wearing safety vests and collecting money. You can find them at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, Beglis Parkway and Highway 90 in Sulphur, and most notably, Highway 171 and 378 in Moss Bluff.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>