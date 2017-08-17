I Wanna Know: Why don't they cut the grass?

High grass and weeds can be hiding places for pests like rodents and snakes, and they can breed mosquitoes.

That's why Lake Charles resident Raymond LeDay wants to know why billion-dollar company Entergy doesn't cut its grass.

The Southeast corner of Highway 171 and Fitzenreiter Road is a large tract of land. Much, if not most of it, is owned by Entergy.

There are large distribution lines, a sub-station, and tall grass that LeDay says is causing problems for nearby residents.

"They bring a lot of snakes. There's rats and raccoons; there's everything back here,” he said.

LeDay says Entergy can charge late fees or disconnect service when residents don't pay their bill. So he feels the company should be required to fulfill its obligations:

"They charge us a late fee. Well, I have a solution: why don't we charge them a late fee for every day they don't cut their grass?" he said.

Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould says they are working with the city on LeDay's complaint but that rain has delayed cutting.

Even as we were doing the interview it started raining.

"With the rainy season we have had we are indeed behind schedule, but we are working to remedy that," Arnould said. "The ruts that you could make and leave could bring other environmental concerns and threats, and standing water and mosquitoes."

Apparently mowing contractors are hesitant to cut grass when the ground is too wet, because they could be held liable for ruts or other damage.

Arnould says some of the land in question may belong to other property owners.

"We will definitely look into the issue and all property that Entergy owns will be trimmed as soon as we can get in there and it's dry enough to do so without creating additional damage," Arnould said.

LeDay is also concerned that his area of town doesn't get the same attention as more affluent areas.

"Personally I believe they do a better job in South Lake Charles than they do over here in North Lake Charles because sometimes it appears to be just a forgotten part of town," LeDay said.

"We do not show favoritism," said Arnould. "We treat all customers the same."

LeDay says there are multiple areas where grass needs to be cut.

"It is way out of control and it needs to be dealt with," LeDay said.

City officials say Entergy and others have been notified of grass violations and received follow-up action when not adequately corrected.

Lake Charles City Planning Director Mike Huber says the corner lot at Fitzenreiter and Highway 171 was cited for high grass on April 12, 2017. Following the citation, the property was cut by the owner. The lot is once again in violation and will be cited.

“The remaining property is part of Entergy’s transmission right-of-way. A Notice of Violation was issued on June 26, 2017. Following the notice, the areas west of Highway 171 were corrected. The east side of Highway 171 was not cut. Entergy has been notified that they had not fully corrected the issues identified in the Notice of Violation,” said Huber.

“We’ve seen more grass violations this summer across the city, as a result of unusually rainy weather. The grass is growing faster, and contractors are having difficulty accessing the properties due to soggy grounds,” said Huber.

If you are a property owner with grass that's too tall, you might get called out in the newspaper.

Huber says the city is piloting a new program that will shorten time required to notify property owners of a violation.

“Once the grass is more than 12 inches tall, we plan to notify property owners using the newspaper to satisfy state notice requirements, instead of sending a certified letter,”said Huber.

