Group of solicitors may be scamming Calcasieu residents

High grass and weeds can be hiding places for pests like rodents and snakes, and they can breed mosquitoes. That's why Lake Charles resident Raymond LeDay wants to know why billion-dollar company Entergy doesn't cut its grass. The Southeast corner of Highway 171 and Fitzenreiter Road is a large tract of land. Much, if not most of it, is owned by Entergy.More >>
It may not be the largest collection of Elvis recordings in the world, but it's certainly one Gary Doucet is proud of.More >>
Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections. It's all over Facebook: questions about a group of men wearing safety vests and collecting money. You can find them at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, Beglis Parkway and Highway 90 in Sulphur, and most notably, Highway 171 and 378 in Moss Bluff.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The City of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has announced plans for its fall Sesquicentennial Celebration Kick-off to be held Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, 2017. On Friday, September 29, from 5-9 p.m., an exhibit opening will be held at 1911 Historic City Hall (1001 Ryan Street). The exhibit, titled 150 Years of Lake Charles, is a 16-panel, multimedia display that covers the storied history of Lake Charles from its early years through present day....More >>
