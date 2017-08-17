Group of solicitors may be scamming Calcasieu residents

Residents all over Calcasieu Parish are starting to catch on to a group of people who collect money at busy intersections.

It's all over Facebook: questions about a group of men wearing safety vests and collecting money.

You can find them at the intersection of Prien Lake Road and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, Beglis Parkway and Highway 90 in Sulphur, and most notably, Highway 171 and 378 in Moss Bluff.

That's where Katherine Hill encountered the group for the first time a few months ago, while she was out on a delivery for Domino's.

“I hit the light and there’s all these people out in the road collecting money and I’m like, 'Oh gosh, I don't want to give any money to them because they might be scammers,' ” said Hill.

But then she looked at the picture on the bucket.

“I rolled down my window and I said, 'What are y’all collecting for?' ” said Hill. “He’s like, 'This is a little girl that goes to our church. She has leukemia.' And I’m like, 'Oh gosh,' and I went ahead and gave him $10 of my tip money.”

On her way back from the delivery, she ran into them again. This time a different man said they were collecting for abused women.

“I was like, 'The man on the other side of the road said you were collecting money for a little girl with leukemia,' and he just looked at me like he was scared and then walked away really fast from my vehicle,” said Hill.

Many others have fallen for the scam. The men change their story of where they’re from and who they’re collecting for all the time, but Adam Tonkovich says he hasn't.

“They love to just keep on picking and keep on going. They’re just the persistent type that doesn't know the word 'no,' ” said Tonkovich.

Tonkovich says panhandling is a common problem in the area he sees every day, working at a gas station on Highway 14.

“It’s something we try to fight every day but it’s hard because they don't grasp the word 'no,' ” said Tonkovich.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory says it's against parish ordinance to solicit money on a roadway without a proper permit. If you don't have one, Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies can and will seize the money you collected.

“We've encountered, over and over, a number of these people are from out of town,” said Guillory. “They come in and drop people off at the intersections and get them to solicit money then they come and pick them up. We have no idea how much money they're making but we’re guessing it’s pretty lucrative because they keep coming back.”

Guillory says they've arrested 68 solicitors since January.

“It gives us the opportunity to go out there and make sure this is not a wanted person for another crime,” said Guillory.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who sees this group to call 911, so they can check them out, especially if they are impeding the flow of traffic.

A lot of the Facebook comments said this group claimed to be affiliated with a church but 7News reached out to churches in the area and confirmed this group is not part of any church collection.

