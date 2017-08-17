TDL: Two-A-Days - South Beauregard Golden Knights

The Golden Knights of South Beauregard have made a name for themselves the past few seasons, and it's started on offense. The grinder at running back has been the team's identity.

Former safety Braedan James, is next in line.

"It's a tradition definitely. I think I can continue that tradition under Hudler," said James. "I think I can go for 2000 yards like Shea Holland did a couple of years ago and Matt Uhlik almost did last year."

James' speed and power have started to catch the eyes of college scouts, and this coaching staff hopes opposing defenses will see it too.

"I think he ended up with six rushing touchdowns on about 12 to 13 carries [in 2016]. He's very explosive, he's a fast kid and at 195 pounds, he will be a load," said head coach Dwight Hudler of James. "He runs extremely hard and he does a great job of running with his pads down."

The Knights will be looking for experience on offense after returning just a single starter from 2016.

"We have some kids that are excited to be out here and get a chance. The attitude and spirits are very high and everything is kind of new, so we don't have a lot of complacency."

Cole Spooner will replace Hayden Gunter at quarterback, and will bring a similar skill-set to the table.

"Cole is a tall, rangy kid. He's 6'2" and about 175 pounds. He's a wrestler," said Hudler. "He's very good with his hands and his feet and he's a kid that isn't afraid to take it and run. We want to use him whenever we can."

On the other side of the ball, the Knights must replace the entire linebacking corps, but the defense as a whole sees the return of five total starters.

"We have all three defensive lineman back, so that's gonna be nice to have those guys up front that did a good job last year. We are looking for those guys to build continuity for us," said Hudler. "A couple of guys in the secondary are also back, so we have some key pieces that are there."

"We aren't a very big team, but we are all strong for our size. We are just as strong as some of the bigger guys, but we have a lot of speed and we are good with our technique," said defensive end Jace Maddox. "I feel like our linebackers are fast with their blitzes and pass rushing. I feel like our speed and technique will be our identity."

Despite dealing with a lack of experience, expectations haven't damped in Longville.

"What we know about these kids, is that they like to play," Hudler said. "While we lost count here and there and lost some numbers, but I think the kids that are here, are ready to work."

"I think we are still a playoff team and we can be a state team if we work hard enough, I really believe that," said James. "That's a realistic expectation for me."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.