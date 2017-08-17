KPLC/FOX29 livestream - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Mobile users click HERE to watch livestream.

  • Four lawsuits filed against Welsh Alderman Perry

    Friday, August 18 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-08-18 23:19:49 GMT

    IN THE TOWN OF WELSH THERE SEEMS TO BE CONSTANT DISCORD BETWEEN THE MAYOR AND THE POLICE CHIEF AND A YOUNG ALDERMAN:  COLBY PERRY.    THERE'S A RECALL PETITION UNDERWAY AGAINST PERRY AND NOW AGAINST MAYOR CAROLYN LOUVIERE AND NOW FOUR LAWSUITS HAVE BEEN FILED BY LOUVIERE, TWO OF HER CHILDREN AND POLICE CHIEF MARCUS CROCHET.  

  • Sulphur PD hosting Safe Sleep Baby Shower

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:58:06 GMT

    Louisiana has one of the highest rates of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS, according to the Office of Public Heath. 

  • Bonds awarded to Calcasieu and Vernon for improvement projects

    Friday, August 18 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-08-18 22:12:21 GMT
    The State Bond Commission has awarded Calcasieu and Vernon parishes millions of dollars for public improvement projects, State Treasurer Ron Henson announced Friday. The commission approved $290.7 million for projects statewide during its August meeting, according to Henson's office.

